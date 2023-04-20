Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1 injured during shooting outside of Tampa assisted living facility

Tampa ALF shooting 4/20/23
WFTS
Tampa ALF shooting 4/20/23
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 11:50:31-04

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was injured when two employees of a Tampa assisted living facility were involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday outside of the Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

HCSO said deputies found the shooter once they arrived on the scene, and Hillsborough Fire Rescue treated the victim's wound, which was described as not life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said all of the residents are safe after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.