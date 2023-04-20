1 injured during shooting outside of Tampa assisted living facility

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was injured when two employees of a Tampa assisted living facility were involved in a shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday outside of the Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

HCSO said deputies found the shooter once they arrived on the scene, and Hillsborough Fire Rescue treated the victim's wound, which was described as not life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said all of the residents are safe after the shooting.