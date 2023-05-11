1 dead after shooting in Riverview, HCSO investigating

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Riverview Wednesday night.

On May 10, around 8:30 p.m., HCSO responded to reports of shots fired at the Wawa on the corner of US 301 and Gibsonton Drive.

When officials got to the scene, they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. HCSO said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.