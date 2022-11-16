1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO said they responded to a call around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired in the 15000 block of Auburn Woods Lane in Ruskin.

When they arrived, they said they found a person who appeared to be shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they passed away.

HCSO believes this is an isolated incident and that no one is in danger.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when further information is released. Anyone with information should call (813) 247-8200.