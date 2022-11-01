1 dead, 1 injured after Halloween party shooting, officials say

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — One person died, and another was injured after a shooting at a Halloween party on Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Officials stated that they received multiple calls around 2:15 a.m. about a shooting in the 9000 block of Harney Road in Thonotosassa.

An early investigation revealed that an argument broke out at the house party, and the shooting occurred shortly after.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. Another gunshot victim was found at a nearby Petrol Mart later on.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The man is currently in stable condition. The second victim, a woman, passed away from her injuries.

It is unclear if the suspect and victims knew each other. HCSO also stated that there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more details are provided.