1 dead, 1 detained after Tampa house fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Tampa early Tuesday morning after the body of a man was found after a house fire.

Police said officers responded to the fire at a home in the 1000 block of Crenshaw Street at 11:15 p.m.

TPD said officers and Tampa Fire Rescue helped people out of the burning home and found the man dead inside.

His cause of death is undetermined at this time, police said.

Police have released limited information in the early investigation but said one person was detained in relation to the fire. They didn't release additional details on the arrest but said it doesn't appear to be a random act of violence.

