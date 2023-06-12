1 dead, 1 arrested following DUI motorcycle crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Sunday night after a collision with a motorcycle left one person dead.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Ulises J. Camargo Vergara, 62, was in a van at the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue and Sawyer Road, attempting to make a U-turn under a green light around 8:43 p.m.

When Vergara began to turn, the van entered the path of a motorcyclist traveling west on Hillsborough Avenue, according to officials. The motorcyclist then collided with the passenger side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

FHP said Vergara was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail for DUI manslaughter after providing a BAC of 0.153.