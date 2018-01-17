'Mrs. Claus' of Brandon sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

A woman known in Brandon as Mrs. Claus is now in a federal prison. Yolanda Camara was featured on ABC Action News in 2016, because her home burned down near Christmas time. She was known for giving gifts to the neighborhood children.

“Everybody comes here, family, friends and neighbors so it’s hard not to have that stability,” said Camara.

But prosecutors said Camara was operating an illegal pill mill out of Family Medical Express in Brandon. She was arrested along with her son Justin Oliveira. Investigators said the site was responsible for illegally prescribing 28,000 Oxycodone pills and nearly 6,000 Xanax pills.

The healthcare center Camara used to operate is now shut-down. She was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison and her son was sentenced to nearly three years.