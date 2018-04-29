Homes evacuated due to brush fire in Sebring

UPDATE 4pm | Highlands County Board of County Commissioners say that the fire is contained to 25 acres. 25 homes have been evacuated and one sustained minor damage. The fire was caused by an ATV fire.

A couple power poles sustained damage in the fire and forced power to be cut off to evacuated homes.

Officials anticipate power to be restored to the area in the next couple hours. Once the power is back on, residents can return to their homes.

Original Story: The Sebring Fire Department is currently working a brush fire. Highlands County Sheriff's Office says they are working a large brush fire at Barn Owl Street in Sebring that is causing evacuations.

Officials have not confirmed how many homes are evacuated, but have said no homes are destroyed.

