Woman shot and killed in Citrus Co. SWAT situation after refusing to lower her weapon

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A woman with a gun was shot and killed by authorities in Beverly Hills as SWAT team members executed a drug search warrant.

It happened just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday. The Tactical Impact Unit, along with members of Citrus County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office SWAT team were executing the search warrant on 6019 W. Rio Grande Dr.

SWAT members reportedly announced themselves multiple times before entering the home.

Preliminary information indicates they came across a white female armed with a gun.

Authorities say the woman refused verbal commands to lower her weapon, which led to Deputy E.J. Varrichio, 32, fatally shooting her.

Deputy Varrichio has been employed with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office since 2011.

Two other people were hurt during the execution of the warrant and transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Those two people were treated and released. No deputies were injured.

In the search, deputies found 11 occupants, including an infant and seven dogs.

FDLE is investigating, as they do with any officer-involved shooting. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay, as per standard protocol.