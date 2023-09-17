Woman found dead in Weeki Wachee home; victim's significant other now missing

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead in a Weeki Wachee home on Sunday afternoon, and her significant other is now considered missing and endangered.

According to authorities, the victim was found after a concerned friend reached out to her family. HCSO said the friend hadn't heard from the victim in several days.

The victim's family members called the sheriff's office and went to her home on Darts Drive, where they helped deputies get inside.

Deputies found the victim dead in a bedroom. The sheriff's office said she was "obviously deceased" and in advanced stages of decomposition.

The sheriff's office said deputies immediately noted "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death but didn't release additional details. Major case detectives and forensic specialists took over the investigation.

WFTS

An autopsy will determine the victim's cause of death.

The sheriff's office said the investigation revealed the victim's significant other, 23-year-old Shauna Urive, is missing along with the victim's vehicle, a 2005 silver Pontiac Grand Am. The vehicle has a Florida tag bearing CG2VH.

Urvie is considered missing and endangered because detectives are unable to confirm her well-being, authorities said. The vehicle is now registered as stolen.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

If you know the whereabouts of Urive and/or the 2005 Pontiac, or if you believe you have information on this case, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit at 352-754-6830.