'They did not deserve it,' dad killed, mom and kids injured by NYE suspected drunk driver

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County family was on their way home from New Year’s Eve celebrations when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash killed 44-year-old Daniel Young.

His wife, Serena Young, a Powell Middle School teacher and owner of Serena’s Dance Palace in Brooksville, was injured, along with her two kids, Bryce and Skylar.

Austin Oliveria

Family told ABC Action News Serena and Bryce remain hospitalized and face a long recovery.

“Of all the people in the world they did not deserve it,” said Tabitha Angelillo, Serena’s sister.

Angelillo and her son Austin Oliveria are helping care for the family and said Serena will require round-the-clock care.

“There’s lots of injuries,” Angelillo said.

“If you looked at it, you wouldn’t have thought anyone would have gotten out of it,” she added, describing the crash scene.

Florida Highway Patrol say early Wednesday morning a 32 year-old man from Groveland began traveling in the wrong direction on US-41 and hit the Young family’s truck head-on.

“My little cousins are going to have to grow up without a loving father because of somebody that wants to do an irresponsible thing,” Oliveria said.

Investigators said Daniel Young died on the scene while his family was rushed to different hospitals.

“The way, he treated his kids, you couldn’t ask for a better father,” Angelillo said.

The family said 15-year-old Bryce is a talented young dancer who will also require a lot of help trying to recover.

“He wrote something on paper and said I don’t know if I’m going to be able to dance again, I said you’re going to be able to dance again,” Angelillo said.

A fundraiser is helping with medical bills and funeral expenses, which the family said is much needed.

“Our family appreciates it very much,” Oliveria said. “I never thought a situation like this was going to happen. It doesn’t feel real.”

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation. The driver has not been charged.