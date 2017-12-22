Son charged with murdering elderly 74-year-old mother in Hernando County

A Hernando County man was arrested and charged with murdering his mother in September of 2016.

On Sept. 24, 2016, Hernando County Sheriff's Office responded to 2344 Covington Ave. in Spring Hill about a death investigation.

When deputies arrived, they noted the victim, 74-year-old Beverly Nickerson, had numerous injuries on her body and that the circumstances leading up to her death appeared suspicious.

An extensive investigation was conducted and a warrant was issued for Nickerson's son, 50-year-old Albert Henry Nickerson on a charge of murder in the first degree, aggravated abuse of the elderly or disabled adult.

Nickerson declined to speak with detectives and was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.