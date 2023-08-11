Residents evacuated after 'possible live military ordinance' located: HCSO

DADE CITY, Fla. — Residents in Dade City were temporarily evacuated after Hernando County deputies located what they called a "live military ordinance."

The situation has since been resolved.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies were at a home on Azalea Circle after a resident located in their backyard what they believe is the "live military ordinance." HCSO added there were no threats of harm by anyone and that it seems to be about 40 years old.

They asked for residents in the area to stay indoors unless directed otherwise by deputies during the investigation.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.