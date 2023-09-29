Person of interest wanted in Brooksville homicide

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say is a person of interest in a homicide.

Authorities said the homicide happened at 10:16 p.m. on Thursday night at the entrance to the High Point Community in Brooksville, a 55 and over golf community.

No other information on the homicide has been released.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes the person of interest to call them at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

Deputies are at the scene of the homicide, and the main entrance to the community is currently closed. Residents can get in through a side entrance off Weeping Willow Street.

The sheriff's office is asking people who live in the community to stay inside while they investigate.

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).