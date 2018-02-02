New kayak pull out area could ease overcrowding on Weeki Wachee

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - A plan to help ease the overcrowding on the Weeki Wachee river is in the works.

Tourism has exploded along the Weeki Wachee river causing kayakers, boaters and even manatees to get clogged.

Right now Rogers Park and Weeki Wachee Springs are the only public launch points on a 5 mile stretch of the river making the trip a 3 hour paddle.

Residents have proposed opening a pullout point on state land right in the middle of the launch areas to get people out of the river.

Fritz Musselmann worked in land use management for 30 years before retiring and owning a home on the river.

"The park service has a lot of due diligence to preform before they implement this sight to make sure its safe," he said.

Musselmann says it's not as easy as just opening up the land, especially because the land is currently prohibiting river access because of problems in the past.

The park service would also need to improve the road and build a dock or ramp.

"I think they need to make sure that they have adequate funding, adequate staffing to make sure they monitor whatever rules and regulations they put in place," he said.

