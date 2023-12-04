More than 100 dogs, puppies and birds rescued in Citrus County animal cruelty investigation

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said 18 dogs, 11 puppies and 73 birds were rescued as part of an animal cruelty investigation last week.

In a press release on Monday, the sheriff's office said Faustino Valladares, 66, and 46-year-old Patricia Villadamigo, 46, were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

The investigation into the couple started on July 31. Authorities said all the dogs in the couple's possession didn't have current vaccines and the couple didn't have a kennel license, which is required in the county for 10 or more dogs.

A 7-year-old German Shepherd named Thor was found to be suffering from a severe ear infection and hip issues, authorities said. The couple is accused of refusing to provide treatment for Thor despite being issued a citation and a 24-hour mandate to treat him.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said after that, Villadamigo said animal control officers wouldn't be allowed to check on the well-being of Thor or any of the other animals on the property.

Authorities then got arrest warrants and a search warrant, which was served last week.

During the execution of the search warrant, authorities said one dead bird was found.

The animals were assessed on-site, and treatment for all of them continues, authorities said.

"Our ACOs work tirelessly to help defend innocent animals, such as Thor, whom irresponsible owners mistreat. It is sickening to see how Villadamigo and Valladares had such disregard for taking care of their animals," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "I am proud of the quick investigative work of both our ACOs and Community Crimes Detectives, as well as our partnership with Citrus County Animal Services for their assistance in saving these helpless animals."

Valladares was charged with animal cruelty. Villadamigo was charged with animal cruelty, resisting arrest without violence and obstruction of a search warrant.

"This is why we established our Animal Cruelty Taskforce - an expert team dedicated to investigating and preventing animal abuse," said William "Bill" Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. "Last week, Sheriff Mike Prendergast and his team took decisive action to rescue innocent animals from continuous, unimaginable harm. We will work together to ensure justice prevails in this case and to show compassion triumphs cruelty every time."