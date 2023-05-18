Man in 'extremely critical condition' after Brooksville shooting, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Brooksville, deputies said.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies were dispatched to a house on Our Road regarding a verbal altercation around 11:30 p.m. HCSO noted that earlier in the evening, around 9 p.m., deputies had been called about a domestic disturbance at the same residence, but all parties involved had already left the scene.

Another 911 call then came through from someone else on the property, who stated that someone had been shot.

Deputies said that two men who lived in different houses on the property got into an argument for unknown reasons before it escalated into a physical altercation.

When the two stopped fighting, one of them, 60-year-old Troy Allen Montgomery, retrieved a gun from his house and shot the other man. After the victim was found lying in the yard, he was taken by helicopter to a local trauma center. He is in extremely critical condition.

Montgomery was treated for injuries and then placed under arrest. He is being charged with attempted murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.