K-9 hunts down suspect who attacked man with metal wand from pressure washer in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County K-9 hunted down a suspect who allegedly attacked another man with a metal wand from a pressure washer.

At about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to 9563 River Rd. after callers reported that someone was possibly attacking another person using the wand.

When they arrived, officials learned that 41-year-old Ryan Bennett came to the home to speak to his ex-girlfriend. She went outside to get Bennett to leave, as she had done several times already earlier that day. But Bennett was reportedly becoming more and more irrational.

The woman's new boyfriend, Clifford Garrow, went outside to check on her, at which point Bennett immediately picked up the metal wand from a pressure washer, and started swinging it at Garrow.

Garrow told deputies he knocked the metal wand out of his hand and a struggle followed.

He put Bennett in a bear-hug in order to subdue him, but Bennett bit him on the left eye. Fearing he would be bitten again, Garrow let go of him.

Bennett realized law enforcement had been called and left the scene.

Deptuties then deployed K-9 Valor to find the suspect.

He quickly found Bennett hiding in the backyard of a property nearby. Bennett refused to follow commands, so K-9 Valor bit him in the left forearm.

Bennett was treated for the dog bite then placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery and Possession of Marijuana.