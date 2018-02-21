Hotel expansion concerns neighbors in Hernando Beach

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — The only motel in Hernando Beach wants to expand, but some neighbors aren’t happy about it.

"We’ve had the no vacancy sign up for the past three or four months," said Yann Milcendeau, owner of Hernando Beach Motel.

Milcendeau wants to build a new 18 room motel, right next to the current one.

"The top deck is open to the town. They can use that freely anytime they want to come and visit and watch the sunset," said Milcendeau.

Hernando County Commissioners have to approve the new motel’s elevator shaft that leads up to the rooftop view. Hernando Beach building code is 45 feet high and the elevator shaft goes 9 feet higher.

But neighbors say there are other problems. We spoke to three of them who live on a cul-de-sac right across the water. They don’t like the idea of weddings and parties on the new motel’s open rooftop.

"That noise will impact this neighborhood, there’s no doubt about it," said Joel Hayes who just bought a house in Hernando Beach.

They say people live in Hernando Beach because its peaceful, and they want it to stay that way.

"The people in the community don’t realize that once one goes in, then it's just a domino effect," said Mark Lucas who is a retired NYPD Harbor Patrol Captain.

"Our main concern is the height. We’re not going to have any privacy in our backyard or pool or anything. All of these people will be looking right down into my house," said John McKay who wants to live in a peaceful and quiet community.

The neighbors say they know they can’t stop the motel from being built, but they at least want it built to code.