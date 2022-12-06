Homosassa man shoots and kills wife during argument, deputies say

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A man allegedly shot and killed his wife during an argument in their Homosassa home on Friday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Deputies said the first call came in around 6:23 p.m. on Dec. 2 about a shooting at a South Springbreeze Way home. When deputies arrived, they found that the victim, Tammy Campbell, 63, had been shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m.

Investigators learned through a witness that Tammy and her husband, Michael Francis, 64, had been arguing leading up to the shooting. The witness told detectives that Michael shot Tammy during the fight and that verbal arguments between the two were common in their relationship.

On Dec. 3, around 2:30 a.m., Michael was arrested on a charge of manslaughter. He was later taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility.

"All situations of domestic violence are unacceptable and devastating for our community," Sheriff Prendergast said. "If you or someone you know is living in an abusive relationship, please seek help. There is always a chance that verbal abuse from either party could cause the situation to escalate physically."