Hernando County recycling center destroyed in fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An early morning fire on Saturday destroyed the recycling center at the Hernando County Landfill, 14450 Landfill Rd Brooksville, Florida.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) received a call just before 6 am from an employee who arrived for work and saw the fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and part of the structure had collapsed.

According to HCFR, there were no fire hydrants at the facility. However, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The landfill site will remain closed until Monday morning as crews continue to work on hot spots and investigate the cause.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is on the scene and will be handling the investigation. In addition, the Hernando County Utilities Department is currently working to determine the future recycling processing plans for the facility.

For further inquiries on facility operations, individuals can contact the Utilities Department.