Hernando County opens several sandbag pick up locations

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla- — In preparation for Tropical Storm Fred, a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Thursday, August 12.

The self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until further notice. Officials say bring your own shovel.

All locations are open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609 Anderson Snow Park 1360 Anderson Snow Rd. Spring Hill, FL 34609 Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor, FL 33523

Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags: Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full, over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall. Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered and tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight