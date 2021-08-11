Watch
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Hernando County opens several sandbag pick up locations

Sandbag sites are set to open on Thursday, August 12
Michael B. Thomas
<p>ARNOLD, MO - MAY 04: Sandbags are piled up as floodwater approaches a neighborhood on May 4, 2017 in Arnold, Missouri. Towns along the Meramec River brace for the river to crest after days of rainfall in the region. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:57:30-04

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla- — In preparation for Tropical Storm Fred, a limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available beginning Thursday, August 12.

The self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until further notice. Officials say bring your own shovel.

All locations are open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

  1. Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609
  2. Anderson Snow Park 1360 Anderson Snow Rd. Spring Hill, FL 34609
  3. Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor, FL 33523

Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags: Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full, over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall. Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered and tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight

