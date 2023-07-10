Watch Now
Hernando County Animal Services temporarily suspends dog operations due to virus

Suspended services include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 18:07:53-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Hernando County Animal Services (HCAS) will suspend dog operations beginning July 11 due to an upper respiratory virus suspected to be canine pneumovirus.

The suspension will isolate sick and exposed animals to allow the virus to run its course.

Suspended services include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers.

HCAS currently has 15 dogs showing signs of upper respiratory infection consistent with pneumovirus. Specimens have been sent out for testing to confirm the cause of the illness.

Pneumovirus is generally not fatal to dogs, and no animals at HCAS have died due to this virus. There is currently no vaccination to provide immunity from the virus.

Despite the suspension, normal operations and hours will continue for HCAS.

