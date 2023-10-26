HCSO investigates suspicious incident at school bus stop in Brooksville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A suspicious incident at a school bus stop in Brooksville this morning is being investigated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

According to HCSO, the incident happened on Nightwalker Road when a K-8 student from Winding Waters was waiting for the bus between 8:35 and 8:40 a.m.

An older man with white hair driving a tan-colored truck with a toolbox in the truck's bed stopped near the student.

HSCO said the driver attempted to call the student over to his truck, but the student ran to a neighbor’s house to report the incident, and the driver fled.

The student was unharmed and reported the incident to the school administration when they arrived at the campus.

HSCO said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 352-754-6830 and request to speak to Detective K. Keiper.

Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

You may also submit your tip here.You will remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 cash.