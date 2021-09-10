Fishing, kayaking highlight Crystal River's beautiful water

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The water in Crystal River is such an important piece of the community. It's crystal clear, full of manatees, and a major piece of tourism.

We caught up with Captain Don Chancey of Flats Chance Fishing Charters who said trout, redfish and snook are prevalent. But, for the community and Capt. Chancey, fishing is just a way of life.

"This is just a patient community that's always been the lifeblood of this community. And going up, that was my passion and I just love doing it," Chancey said.

If fishing isn't your thing you can always see Crystal River via kayak.

Head out from Kings Bay Park or Hunter Springs Park. You can even take one of the famous clear kayaks so you can get a great look at the wildlife beneath you.

"The kayaking out here is that what makes it so unique, especially in the wintertime is the variety of wildlife that we have here to see not only the manatees but we also have a variety of birds, fish, and other animals including turtles, otters and dolphins," Max Parker, Kayaking Guide at Hunter Springs Kayaking said.

Parker always wants to make sure everyone knows to keep your manatee manners in mind when you're out here — no touching!

