FHP investigating fatal crash in Hernando County; major traffic delays

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spring Hill and the sheriff's office is advising motorists that it's creating major traffic delays.

Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Berkeley Manor Boulevard. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the roadway will be closed for several hours.

FHP said the crash is fatal but did not provide additional details, adding that more information will be released as it becomes available.

The sheriff's office said the northbound lanes of Commercial Way and Berkeley Manor Boulevard are closed and traffic into Berkeley Manor from Commercial Way is blocked.

The sheriff's office said southbound traffic is moving but slowly and intermittently.

