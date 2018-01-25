Family euthanizes pet donkey after feral dog attack in Brooksville

A family in Hernando County is mourning the loss of their pet donkey after it was attacked by feral dogs and had to be euthanized on Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to 1256 W. Jefferson Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to an animal bite complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were told that two feral dogs had attacked a family's pet donkey.

A friend of the owner of the donkey told deputies that he shot at the dogs because the donkey was clearly in distress. One of the dogs was shot and the other ran away. The dog that ran away is described as a white and grey with black specks mixed breed. The dog that was shot died at the scene.

The pet donkey was euthanized at the owner's request after suffering injuries sustained in the attack.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Unit is investigating the case.