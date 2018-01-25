Family euthanizes pet donkey after feral dog attack in Brooksville

When deputies arrived on scene, they were told that two feral dogs had attacked a family's pet donkey.
A friend of the owner of the donkey told deputies that he shot at the dogs because the donkey was clearly in distress. One of the dogs was shot and the other ran away. The dog that ran away is described as a white and grey with black specks mixed breed. The dog that was shot died at the scene.
The pet donkey was euthanized at the owner's request after suffering injuries sustained in the attack.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Unit is investigating the case.