Employee killed in accident at Cemex quarry in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said an employee at the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry was killed during an accident Friday morning.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the employee died after getting stuck in a conveyor belt.

The quarry is located at 11430 Camp Mine Road. The sheriff's office said deputies are at the scene investigating.

According to its website, Cemex is a "global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts."

The Brooksville quarry is one of the company's 44 aggregate quarries. According to the company's website, Cemex also has two cement plants in Brooksville and one concrete plant.

No other information has been released at this time.