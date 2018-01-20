Drowning at the Eagle's Nest in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla -

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death of a diver at the Eagle’s Nest near Weeki Wachee Springs. Authorities say that the call for help came in around Noon Saturday.

Deputies hare not released the name of the diver.

Investigators with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue investigate what caused the drowning.

The Eagle’s Nest is a huge underwater cave system north of Weeki Wachee Springs. ABC Action News has reported previously on divers that have died in the caves.

Watch previous report here: http://bit.ly/2mXv31B