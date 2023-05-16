Watch Now
Drone helps locate mother and son lost in Weeki Wachee Preserve: HCSO

Posted at 9:58 AM, May 16, 2023
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A drone helped locate a mother and son who got lost in the Weeki Wachee Preserve last Friday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies were sent to Linda Pederson Park in Hernando Beach after the mother and her son, 17, called 911. The two told dispatchers they had little water and their cellphone batteries were dying.

A deputy then launched a drone to locate them and, after around half an hour, found the two walking on a trail about 4,000 feet from where the drone was launched. The deputy added that they didn't appear to be in any distress and proceeded to provide coordinates so other deputies could reach the pair.

The mother and son were taken out of the preserve and refused medical treatment, HCSO said.

