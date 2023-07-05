Deputies working to arrest barricaded attempted murder suspect in Hernando Co.

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies are attempting to arrest a barricaded person in Weeki Wachee.

Deputies said a suspect is barricaded at a home on Maripoe Road. They added that the person is armed and allegedly an attempted murder suspect.

Officials ask that residents in the area remain indoors and not go outside until directed otherwise. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as streets will be closed.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.