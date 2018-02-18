Deputies shoot and kill man that made threatens to shoot person in game store

HERNANDO, Fla -

The Citrus County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Hernando. Deputies initially responded to the area of Xstream Games 3 at 2780 North Florida in Hernando at around 5pm Saturday. Deputies had been told that Brian Batchelder, 28, was threatening to shoot someone in that business.

Batchelder was located in his car by deputies, Deputies pursued his vehicle, but the ended the chase at FL-200 due to high speeds and heavy traffic.

A short time later Batchelder was again speeding down southbound U.S. 41 heading towards Xstream Games 3. He passed the store and pointed his gun at deputies. Deputies attempted to stop him. Batchelder crashed his car into a sheriff’s vehicle and caused the cruiser to hit three other parked cars. The deputy in the accident was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies shot at Batchelder’s vehicle and he was hit with the gunfire. Batchelder died from his injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation and the deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay.