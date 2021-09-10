Crystal River's Vintage on 5th is a staple in the community

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — If you're looking for a nice restaurant to visit during your trip to Crystal River, consider stopping by Vintage on 5th.

Madison Carr is a server at Vintage on 5th but she also grew up here. Her dad is the owner.

"Well, Vintage on 5th has been here since 2008. And our menu is mostly continental with a Southern flair. One of the things that makes us stand out as a restaurant is our wine list. We have over 100, well-chosen wines, 25 wines by the glass," explained Carr.

Carr also tells us what makes Crystal River so special.

"It's definitely one of the most unique places I've ever been. And I've gotten to travel a lot. Crystal River is unique because it's one of the only spring-fed estuaries in the world," explained Carr. "And it's really hard to find true old Florida towns that are still left. This is definitely one of them."

Vintage on 5th does allow pets on their wraparound porch. Reservations are recommended.