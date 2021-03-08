Crews battle 5-acre brush fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Crews from Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services responded to several brush fires Monday afternoon.

Crews received a call around 2 p.m. regarding three individual fires totaling about 5 acres.

The brush fires were located along Barclay Avenue between San Antonio Road and Lawrence Street, according to officials.

It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the flames.

Cristelle Osborne, church secretary and pastor's wife at Berean Assembly, said the flames were visible once she stepped outside.

"It was kind of surprising since we just had some rain on Saturday and it hasn't been anything that we experienced in this area before," said Osborne.

Crews say the fire is 100% contained at this time. The fires did not damage any buildings or homes.

"There's a home in the middle, but fortunately he keeps up with his property. It came right to the edge of the manicured lawn and went out," said Brian Prill with Florida Forest Service.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

"We get days like today with low humidity, stronger winds so we should be pretty dry from now until probably mid-May when we start getting those afternoon pop-up thunderstorms," said Prill.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area due to decreased visibility. Smoke is expected to remain in the area for the next few days.

Please learn more about Wildfire Prevention.

