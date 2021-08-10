Citrus Springs Middle School teacher arrested for drug trafficking, sheriff says

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus Springs Middle School teacher was arrested for drug trafficking Monday, officials said.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said two search warrants were served at Jeffrey Scott Blake's, 52, RV. They found a glass pipe that later tested positive for meth in Brake's pocket.

Detectives also found two eyeglass cases that contained hypodermic needles and three clear, plastic baggies. Inside one of the baggies was a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 1.8 grams.

A second baggie, weighing 2.3 grams, contained a brown substance that tested positive for heroin. The third baggie field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 4.1 grams, detectives said.

Detectives further located a credit card issued to Brake beside a digital scale within the RV. There was also an assortment of firearms, prescription pill bottles prescribed to Brake, and a variety of drug paraphernalia present.

"I'm humbled to have such dedicated professionals in our fight against narcotics to make Citrus County a safer community. We have zero-tolerance for criminals like Brake who traffic life-threatening narcotics such as fentanyl," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Narcotics are never a victimless crime. We will not rest until we hold criminals accountable for their actions."

Blake was arrested and charged with the following:



Trafficking in fentanyl

Own/rent/lease a residence for the trafficking in a controlled substance

Possession of methamphetamine w/ intent to distribute

Possession of heroin w/ intent to distribute

Drug paraphernalia

The Special Victims Unit (SVU) is currently investigating a companion case concerning Brake, and details will be released upon the conclusion of their investigation.