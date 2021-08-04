Citrus County Schools finalize learning options, safety protocols for 2021-2022 school year

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Schools is finalizing plans for the new school year and the district says there will be two learning options available for students.

The first option will be traditional campus learning with face-to-face instruction, and the second will be Citrus eSchool which allows students to take classes online that are taught by Citrus County teachers.

The district says the eSchool option allows for a more flexible schedule and requires time management and self-motivation for success. The final date to apply for Citrus eSchool is August 9, click here for more information.

The district is not mandating masks but says they will be available at all school sites and on all school buses for anyone who wishes to wear one.

The district also says it will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place on its campuses.

That includes:



Hand sanitization stations on school campuses.

Students will be allowed to bring their own water bottles to use throughout the day. The district is "strongly encouraging" that the bottles be clear.

Screening and protocols from the 2020-2021 school year will remain in effect.

Cleaning protocols will continue, including COVID-19 rapid response teams.

Anyone with a fever or COVID- 19 related symptoms should NOT come to school .

. Students and staff will be reminded throughout the day to practice proper hygiene, and signage promoting proper hygiene will be posted on campuses.

The district says there is no requirement for students, employees, or their families to be vaccinated. However, vaccinations are available at the Citrus County Health Department. Click here for more information.