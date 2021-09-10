Citrus County business owners open new restaurant in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Take Paradise Point Road in Crystal River basically until it dead-ends on the water and that's where you'll find Waterfront Social.

The views are incredible.

Tiffany Wiggins and her husband bought the restaurant in October. Opening a new restaurant during the pandemic wasn't easy but they found support in the community.

It's their second restaurant in Citrus County.

"So even though it was a bit nuts to open the restaurant, as we were going through that, we knew that we would have the support of the community. And that's exactly what happened," Tiffany Wiggins said. "People have supported us from day one. And you know, our goal because of that is to just make sure we provide them with the experience that they expect. And they deserve that justice as a way of saying thank you for all the support."

Live music is played on the patio on the weekends. Boaters and kayakers can pull right up to the dock or the tiki hut.

You can take a look at their menu by clicking here.