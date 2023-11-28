Harvest Moon Fun Farm hosts an old-fashioned country Christmas party

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Making a quick switch from creepy Halloween frights to festive holiday lights, the Harvest Moon Fun Farm in Masaryktown is now in country Christmas mode.

The gorgeous 20-acre property is hosting "Christmas Under the Moon," a nighttime attraction on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $13.

You can take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane, board an enchanted hayride, visit 15 baby goats in the expansive petting zoo — and, of course, hang out with Santa Claus.

There's food and drink — and adult beverages for Mom and Dad at the Silo Bar.

For more on the Harvest Moon Fun Farm, click here.

