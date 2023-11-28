Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando CountyBrooksville

Actions

Harvest Moon Fun Farm hosts an old-fashioned country Christmas party

The 20-acre Masaryktown farm has Christmas Tree trails, a petting zoo and more
HarvestMoon holiday festivities
Harvest Moon Fun Farm
Posted at 9:32 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 09:32:21-05

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Making a quick switch from creepy Halloween frights to festive holiday lights, the Harvest Moon Fun Farm in Masaryktown is now in country Christmas mode.

The gorgeous 20-acre property is hosting "Christmas Under the Moon," a nighttime attraction on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $13.

You can take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane, board an enchanted hayride, visit 15 baby goats in the expansive petting zoo — and, of course, hang out with Santa Claus.

There's food and drink — and adult beverages for Mom and Dad at the Silo Bar.

For more on the Harvest Moon Fun Farm, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.