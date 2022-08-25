Brooksville man dies after semi U-turns into path of his vehicle: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old man from Brooksville died on Wednesday night after he crashed into the trailer of a semi that turned into his path.

According to FHP, it happened just before 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of SR-50 and Hale Avenue.

Troopers said the 38-year-old man was driving a sedan westbound on SR-50 while the semi was driving eastbound on the same road.

Troopers said the driver of the semi, a 62-year-old man also from Brooksville, made a U-turn at the intersection of Hale Avenue into the path of the other driver.

As a result of the U-turn, FHP said the 38-year-old driver crashed into the trailer that the semi was towing. He died at the scene of the crash. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 62-year-old driver of the semi was not injured. He was also not wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.