Brooksville man arrested for hitting dogs with shovel, chair

A Brooksville man was charged with beating his dogs after an animal complaint revealed he was hitting his dogs with a shovel and a chair.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement responded to 8389 Evergreen Ave. on Dec. 11 about an animal complaint.

Several callers told dispatchers Ronald Demille Jr., 61, was outside hitting his dogs with chairs and other objects because they were fighting.

An Animal Enforcement Officer saw 10 pit bulls owned by Demille on the porperty.

Four days later, witnesses told the officer they saw Demille hitting the dogs with a shovel between six and eight times, as well as with a chair, before again hitting them with a shovel.

At least one witness said it was not the first time the man had been seen beating the dogs.

Thursday Demillle was arrested at his home on three counts of Animal Cruelty and was being held on $6,000 bond.

The warrant also said Demille was not allowed to have any contact with dogs or any animals.

All ten dogs were taken to Hernando County Animal Services.