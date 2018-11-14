Bike trail extension connects Brooksville to Withlacoochee State Trail

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Twenty years in the making, the Good Neighbor Trail in Hernando County connects Brooksville to the Withlacoochee State Trail.

The 10 miles of the Good Trail extension was built on an old railroad line that predates the civil war.

Dennis and Linda Reiland moved from Minnesota to the Nature Coast so they could ride year round."

"We moved here after searching California, Arizona, and all of Florida," said Reiland.

They settled in Floral City because of its closeness to the 46 miles long Withlacoochee State Trail. Now they are happy to ride the extension into historic Brooksville.

"You don’t have many places like this in Florida any longer," said Lara Bradburn, the Good Neighbor Trail Co-founder.

For 20 years Bradburn has been working to build the Good Neighbor Trail that begins at the Historic Train Depot in Brooksville.

"Here you’re going to have the tree canopies and the historic brick street that leads to the trail," said Bradburn.

Hernando County and Brooksville are working to define themselves as a destination spot of cyclists because of the unique terrain of hills and forests that Hernando County has.

"We are the epicenter for the statewide trail network. Whether you’re going from the Fernandina to Southwest Florida or you're going on the coast to coast between the space station and St. Petersburg, all trails lead to Brooksville," said Bradburn.