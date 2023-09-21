2 Spring Hill men charged after teenage girl found unresponsive in bathroom

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Two Spring Hill men were charged with multiple crimes after a teenage girl was found unresponsive in a bathroom early Wednesday morning.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) arrived on scene after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a 911 call about the girl and transported her to a local hospital, where she later died.

Detectives at the scene interviewed two men, 18-year-old Joshua Ware and 24-year-old James Briski, who were at the residence on Bancroft Avenue in Spring Hill when the incident occurred.

An investigation revealed Ware arrived at the residence around midnight with the victim already unconscious.

According to HSCO, Ware and Briski then carried the victim from Ware's vehicle into the residence.

Detectives said Ware advised the victim appeared to be overheating due to recently ingesting cocaine.

The men proceeded to put the victim in a bathtub, where they then filled it with water, ice, and packages of frozen food in an effort to reduce her body temperature.

Briski told detectives that the victim's condition continued to worsen as time passed, as she had trouble breathing and could not communicate.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., Briski said the victim stopped breathing. The men called 911 two minutes later.

Ware disposed of the cocaine and removed the frozen food bags from the bathtub.

He then started to perform chest compressions until HCFR arrived on scene.

During questioning, Briski said Ware had Xanax and cocaine in his vehicle.

Ware was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking in fentanyl. His bond is set at $170,000.

Briski was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of cocaine, with a $30,000 bond.

If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS.