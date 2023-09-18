18-year-old dies after being ejected from motorcycle, colliding with parked truck: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle and collided with a parked pickup truck Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said an SUV was traveling south on Devlin Street around 10:09 p.m. when its driver, a 57-year-old woman, failed to yield to a stop sign. A motorcycle traveling west on Cortez Boulevard then collided with the left side of the SUV after it entered the intersection.

The motorcyclist was then ejected from the bike and hit a pickup truck parked at 8129 Cortez Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.