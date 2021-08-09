Tool to provide red tide conditions on individual beaches now operational

There is a new tool beachgoers can use to see if there are red tide conditions on individual beaches.

The Red Tide Respiratory Forecast is the first sustained tool to provide the public with a forecast focused on the movements and impacts of toxic algae blooms.

The forecast will provide updates at three-hour increments throughout the day. The tool covers about 30 of Florida's west coast beaches, along with beaches in Texas.

"We’ve been able to refine our forecasts and offer predictions on a beach-by-beach basis,” said Dr. Richard Stumpf, NOAA-NCCOS Oceanographer who led the forecast development team. “This Forecast is the first step toward reducing the health and economic impacts of red tides for coastal communities. By letting people know where and when onshore respiratory impacts are expected, red tide becomes more of an inconvenience than a crisis.”

