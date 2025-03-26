Tampa Pride 2025 Grand Marshal trailblazer couple Larry Biddle and David Warner

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Pride Diversity parade is on Saturday, March 29, in Ybor City.

Tampa Pride is recognizing several local trailblazers who have made a difference in the LGBTQ+ community. This year Larry Biddle and David Warner are the grand marshal trailblazer couple.

They met 33 years ago and worked for decades to support LGBTQ+ organizations

Larry has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for nonprofit LGBTQ organizations and homeless youth, while David was the editor-in-chief of Creative Loafing Tampa for many years.

“I’ve always felt like as an openly gay editor of a publication it’s important to have your identity out there so you can be both an example and so that it’s nothing anybody has to hide,” said David Warner

“I think stepping up, being seen, and doing something about these things like equality and justice is a terribly important thing to do,” said Larry Biddle

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade starts at 4 p.m. You can stream it live on ABC Action News Plus, which is free to download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.