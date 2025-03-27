Tampa Pride 2025 Community Grand Marshal Greg Dee

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Pride is celebrating people making a difference in the community by honoring them during the parade on March 29.

This year, ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee is the Community Grand Marshal for the parade.

“I think of any of the grand marshal categories, I think this is the one that is most important to me, and I think it’s just so amazing that's the one that I was chosen for. To me, it speaks volume to where I want to steer my career, where I want to be as a person, and where I want to be as a member of Tampa Bay, as a strong member of the community, and that’s really important,” said Dee.

Pride is recognizing Dee for being a great representative of the community and for helping all of us get through this past hurricane season.

Dee said that he made it a point to be real about his family life, and that honesty translated to his daily storm coverage.

Greg Dee

“Everyone had the same concerns, and I think I needed to let people know I have the same concerns, and yet I have to make sure people have the info they need to make those decisions for their families," Dee said. “It was a difficult season, but I really made a point to just be there as much as I could to give the information that was important without making it seem like the world was going to end.”

Dee's presence on social media really made a huge impact this year. He said so many people told him that’s where they got their updates.

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade starts at 4 p.m. You can stream it live on ABC Action News Plus, which is free to download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.