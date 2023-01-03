Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ron DeSantis was sworn in for a second four-year term as Florida governor Tuesday during a special ceremony in Tallahassee.

"Freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida," DeSantis said after the swearing-in ceremony.

DeSantis touted his achievements during his first term in office and vowed to keep Florida a law-and-order state.

Lynne Sladky/AP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the old Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

"This bizarre but prevalent ideology that permeates these policy measures purports to act in the name of justice for the marginalized, but it frowns upon American institutions, it rejects merit and achievement and it advocates identity essentially," DeSantis said. "We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die."

Jeanette Nunez was also sworn in for a second term as lieutenant governor.

Lynne Sladky/AP Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez is sworn in by Justice John Curiel as her husband, Adrian, looks on during an inauguration ceremony at the old Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Others sworn in Tuesday were Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

The newest member of DeSantis' Cabinet that was sworn in was Wilton Simpson, who is taking over for Nikki Fried as Florida's agriculture commissioner. Fried forfeited her seat after unsuccessfully challenging Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist.

DeSantis won reelection in November, defeating Crist by a landslide.

Governor DeSantis' inauguration speech can been viewed below.

DeSantis gives a speech at inauguration

The Republican governor was first elected in 2018 and is widely thought to be preparing for a presidential run in 2024.