BAHAMAS — A woman was killed during a bull shark attack in the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to local officials.

The 58-year-old from Pennsylvania was scuba diving with her family off Rose Island when she was attacked while scuba diving.

After being transported to a local hospital for treatment, she passed away from her injuries.

The woman was reportedly a passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise with her family. Officials also stated that up to seven people were present during the attack.