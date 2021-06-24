PHOTOS: Apartment complex in Surfside, Florida Collapses

Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press
Images from the Building Collapse in Surfside, Florida on 6/24/21Associated Press