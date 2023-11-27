Rescues in Action: Lola

LUTZ, Fla. — Lola is a ten-year-old Shepherd mix.

Here's what Animal Luvers Dream had to say about her:

"Lola is the sweetest of girls, and she has gone over-the-moon cute now that she’s feeling better. She sits, stays, listens very well, lives car rides & people & snuggling up on the bed or couch. She is a people-dog. She is mostly dog-neutral, just chooses not to engage or play. She might be happiest as an only dog, although she can definitely behave & coexist happily with another pup at home. She definitely bonds with her human most of all. She’s crate-trained and house-trained. She goes out, does her business & is promptly ready to go back inside. She’s an absolute sweetheart who will continue to thrive with the right care & be a wonderful companion to a very lucky person."

If you want to adopt her, click here.